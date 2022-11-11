Edit Account-Sign Out
Former Selsey care home listed for sale after being declared surplus to requirements

A former West Sussex care home has been listed for sale after being declared surplus to requirements by the county council.

By Karen Dunn, local demcracy reporter
2 hours ago

Marjorie Cobby House, in Selsey, along with the neighbouring 38A and 38B St Peter’s Crescent, was listed for sale online, inviting offers in the region of £975,000. It is now listed as ‘under offer’.

The care home closed in the Spring, despite a public consultation resulting in more than three-quarters of respondents disagreeing or strongly disagreeing with the idea.

Last year, councillors were told that, on average, fewer than half of the rooms in the 34-bedroom home had been occupied over the past few years. As for the building, it was deemed not suitable for people with more complex needs – unless a significant investment was made.

Marjorie Cobby House, Selsey. Image: GoogleMaps

A report from Andrew Edwards, the council’s assistant director of property & assets, said: “The disposal will reduce expenditure on security, utilities and other holding costs associated with vacant property.”

