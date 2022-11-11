Former Selsey care home listed for sale after being declared surplus to requirements
A former West Sussex care home has been listed for sale after being declared surplus to requirements by the county council.
Marjorie Cobby House, in Selsey, along with the neighbouring 38A and 38B St Peter’s Crescent, was listed for sale online, inviting offers in the region of £975,000. It is now listed as ‘under offer’.
The care home closed in the Spring, despite a public consultation resulting in more than three-quarters of respondents disagreeing or strongly disagreeing with the idea.
Last year, councillors were told that, on average, fewer than half of the rooms in the 34-bedroom home had been occupied over the past few years. As for the building, it was deemed not suitable for people with more complex needs – unless a significant investment was made.
A report from Andrew Edwards, the council’s assistant director of property & assets, said: “The disposal will reduce expenditure on security, utilities and other holding costs associated with vacant property.”