Former university buildings in Eastbourne could be demolished to become 56 new homes

The new homes would be built on the former University of Brighton campus on Carlisle Road. The university closed its campuses in the town in 2024.

The proposal, if approved, would see the conversion of the former Welkin Site campus into a mixture of flats and houses.

The plans propose the demolition of the Welkin Laboratories, Welkin Bungalow, and other buildings.

The listed buildings on the campus, including Trevin Towers, would be retained and converted to residential use.

Welkin House and Bishopsbourne on the campus would also be partially retained and converted into residential spaces.

The plans have been submitted by developer This Is Home, which has purchased the site, as well as three others also previously owned by the University of Brighton.

Its design and access statement said: “The proposed masterplan makes thoughtful use of the existing site layout by utilising four of the five original access points, helping to integrate the development into its surroundings with minimal disruption.

"The design has been carefully developed to balance the goal of delivering much-needed housing with a strong commitment to protecting and enhancing the site’s natural assets.

"Particular attention has been paid to the existing mature trees, with all category A specimens and healthy trees along the boundaries retained to preserve the green character of the site.

"In addition, the landscape strategy includes the planting of 73 new trees, helping to strengthen the site’s ecological value and soften the visual impact of the new development.

"A key feature of the proposal is the sensitive reuse of existing historic buildings. The grade II listed Trevin Towers and its Annexe, along with the Welkin and Bishopsbourne buildings, are all retained and respectfully converted.

"These buildings, which make a positive contribution to the Meads Conservation Area, will be modernised internally to deliver high-quality housing while maintaining their external appearance.

“Conversely, a number of structures that do not add architectural or historic value, specifically the Welkin Labs, Garages, and Cottage near the Carlisle Road entrance are proposed for demolition.

"These buildings are not easily adaptable to high quality residential use.”

The proposal, if approved would see the conversion of the former 'Welkin Site' campus, which includes Trevin Towers (pictured) into a mixture of flats and houses. Picture: University of Brighton.

Aerial view of the Welkin Site. Photo: This Is Home

Artists impression of the street view of the proposed development. Photo: This Is Home