Former University of Brighton building in Eastbourne could be converted into 15 new homes

The plans, if approved, would see Hillbrow Cottage at Denton Road converted into the ten new residential dwellings alongside the building of five new-build gamily homes.

According to the planning statement, The Hillbrow building will be converted into ten new apartments consisting of a mix of one, two and three bedroom units.

Each apartment would also include its own dedicated external space, either as a balcony, terrace, or private garden, providing a valuable amenity for future residents.

The planning statement added: “To the south, the development proposes demolition of part of the Hillbrow building, ‘principally the modern flat-roofed extensions’ which attached the site to the neighbouring leisure centre site.

“It is proposed that the modern extensions would be replaced by five three-bedroom houses, including a terrace of three houses and a pair of semi-detached houses.

"A total of 30 car parking spaces are provided, 24 accessed from Gaudick Road and six from Denton Road.

"Each dwelling will benefit from at least one allocated space. All spaces will include passive provision for electric vehicle charging, supporting future installation in line with sustainability goals.

“Cycle storage is provided for all units. The five new houses feature secure private stores, while the ten converted apartments share a dedicated store at lower ground level within the main building.”

Hillbrow Cottage viewed from Gaudick Road with Upper Meads typical boundary wall Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal

Modelled view of the proposed development from Denton Road and Gaudick Road Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal

Mid-century modern extensions and buildings to the south of Hillbrow Cottage. Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal