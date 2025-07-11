Four bedroom Bognor Regis house can be turned into a five student HMO

After plans were twice refused, a four bedroom Bognor Regis home can now be turned into a house of multiple occupation with five student let rooms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest application for 51 Hook Lane was change of use from a four bedroom house to a five bedroom HMO student let.

Bognor Regis Town Council objected on the grounds of flood risk, proliferation and overconcentration of HMO use and harm to the character of the area of another HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers said the house would comprise a lounge, kitchen, WC, dining room, and garage on the ground floor and five bedrooms, storage cupboards, and two bathrooms on the first floor.

The site of the property in Hook Lane, Bognor Regis

The decision report said: “Approximately 420 residential units have been identified through the council’s database as the housing stock within 250m of 51 Hook Lane.

"The percentage HMO contribution to this total stock stands at 2.86%; with one additional HMO unit increasing this to 3.1%.

"This would fall sufficiently short of the recommended 5% threshold; and would not present an over proliferation or concentration of HMO contribution to the variety of household types in this location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the previous application, BR/180/23/PL was refused due to insufficient external amenity space for the proposed six residents.

"This was addressed under BR/50/24/PL, through the removal of two parking spaces on site to provide a further 25sqm of amenity space,” officers said.

"In addition, consideration was given to the close proximity of public spaces, such as Hotham Park, which had not previously been given weight under BR/180/23/PL.

“As for this application, as the occupancy of the property is reducing from six to five residents, and therefore the overall demand for amenity space is lower than the previous applications, it is appropriate for the same stance to be taken as BR/50/24/PL, and conclude that the provision of open space is sufficient.”.

The removal of the ground floor bedroom and reduction to five occupiers was acceptable to mitigate flood risk.

The report can be found on the Arun planning portal, reference BR/87/25/PL