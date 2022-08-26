Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun District Council agreed plans for the dwellings with access from Hoe Lane and associated landscaping, including native orchards and wildflower meadows (resubmission following Y/7/22/PL) at Bonhams.

Officers said the proposal is for four detached, four-bedroom, two storey dwellings.

Three of these have their first floor in the roof whilst the fourth has its eaves level at the same height as the top of the first-floor windows.

Plans for four dwellings in Flansham have been approved

The layout has been designed in a farmstead pattern with dwellings facing a central courtyard with a mix of rectangular and L shaped footprints

They said the site plan shows the inclusion of a formal orchard, either side of the access road and along the southern site boundary, with the areas around the trees to be managed as wildflower meadow.

The south-eastern corner of the site has been entirely reserved for flowering meadow planting. There is space between the two southernmost houses to enable access into the field for maintenance. The layout retains access through to Flints.

The site access is to be widened by 1m by relocating the eastern access wall 1m east.

Their report said the application responds to the previous refusal of Y/7/22/PL by providing additional great crested newt survey information and by enlarging the double garages.

Recommending approval, they said the proposal will make a small contribution to the housing land supply shortfall and secure other social, environmental, and economic benefits.

"The adverse impacts identified do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits and there is no conflict with other policies," they said.

Yapton Parish Council said the application is a departure from the development plan. Hoe Lane has never been designated as an area in Yapton for future housing growth and the site is in the countryside.

Six letters of objection raised concerns about countryside development, harm outweighing benefits, an incongruous form of development and out of character, the site can only accommodate one new dwelling, harm to Hoe Lane, a recognised heritage designation, unsuitable access and a precedent for future development north of the A259, among other issues.