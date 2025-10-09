Four neighbourhood plans formally approved by Horsham District Council

Four neighbourhood plans have been formally approved by Horsham District Council.

The plans for Cowfold, Itchingfield, Lower Beeding, and Pulborough were all ‘made’ during a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (October 8).

Ruth Fletcher, cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, said the productions of the plans had been ‘challenging for all involved’ because they all had to demonstrate that they were water neutral.

She added: “This has involved considerable extra work and additional consultation as well as significant delays.”

The plans – all of which run to 2031 – will be used to determine planning applications within their respective parishes alongside the Horsham District Planning Framework.

Referenda were held in September, with the majority of those who voted – 29.72% in Cowfold, 37.51% in Itchingfield, 22.38% in Lower Beeding, and 18.49% in Pulborough – choosing to support the plans.

Ms Fletcher said: “It’s very important for me to highlight that the production of all four plans would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of each of the respective parish councils, and the hard working members of the neighbourhood plan steering groups, who had endured significant delays and frustrations but have remained resilient and patient.

“They volunteered their time and worked tirelessly on behalf of the community to reach this stage. All four communities should be very proud of what they have achieved.”

Tributes were paid to the work of Jerry Hooper, former vice-chairman of Cowfold Parish Council, and Ray Quested, former chairman of Pulborough Parish Council, both of whom were vital to getting their plans prepared.

Mr Hooper died in February, and Mr Quested died in September.