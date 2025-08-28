Four West Sussex councils made it to the end of 2024/25 without any borrowing debt.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC’s Shared Data Unit has analysed figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities laying out how much major councils all over the country owed to lenders in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

While the total for West Sussex stood at more than £1.12billion at the end of March, that of Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, Horsham District Council and Mid Sussex District Council stood at zero. And all but Arun had zero debt the previous year as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Horsham said: “Despite the mounting financial challenges facing local authorities across the country, [the council] continues to stand out for its robust financial health – recording no borrowing on its books whilst maintaining high-quality services for residents.

“This enviable position is the result of years of disciplined and forward-thinking financial management.”

A spokesman for Chichester said the council became debt-free after it transferred its housing stock to a social housing provider in March 2001.

Adding that the authority expected to remain debt-free ‘for the foreseeable future’, they said: “We have always taken our financial management very seriously as a council. We continue to review our finances on a regular basis, involving teams across the council to ensure our financial stability. Because of these proactive measures we have set realistic budgets that protect valuable community services, and which match our Corporate Plan priorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of 2023/24, Arun District Council held debts of £35,460,000 related to its decision to pay a lump to exit the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) subsidy system.

A spokesman said: “HRAs were created by the Local Government & Housing Act 1989 and required councils with a housing stock to set up a ring-fenced account to record all income and expenditure relating to the provision of that stock, including rents.

“The Act also included a HRA subsidy system, which meant that central government collected money from some councils to provide financial support to others. Councils who paid into the system were effectively paying a ‘negative subsidy’.”

In 2012, many council’s, including Arun, were allowed to pay to leave the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationwide, the Shared Data Unit found more than half of UK councils increased their borrowing levels, resulting in a £7.8bn (7 per cent) increase to debt levels in 2024/25.

Experts including Jonathan Carr-West of the Local Government Information Unit said the spiralling levels of debt at local authorities was ‘extremely worrying’.

He added: “That is not a sustainable system. As one local government finance officer said to me, it’s essentially pay-day loans for local governments.

“I don’t think the government would say that’s its long-term ambition. They would say that is what we have had to do to paper over the cracks while we introduce a new funding system for local government.”