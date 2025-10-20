Free Carbon Literacy training day for Chichester District residents and community groups

Chichester District Council is inviting residents and community groups to take part in a free climate education training day to mark this year’s Carbon Literacy Action Day on Monday 10 November.

The Carbon Literacy training is based on the globally recognised Carbon Literacy Project and is designed to help people identify practical changes they can make to reduce their carbon footprint. Delivered by the council’s experienced in-house Carbon Literacy Facilitator, the event will take place at Graylingwell Chapel, Chichester, PO19 6BZ, from 9am to 5pm. Places can be booked through Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carbon-literacy-action-day-training-tickets-1610566320219?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The event will include a midday networking opportunity, which will mark the launch of the Chichester District Climate Action Network. The network aims to connect and support climate action groups across the district, encouraging further steps to tackle climate change.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer this free Carbon Literacy training to help residents and community groups turn climate knowledge into practical action,” says Cllr Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for the Environment at Chichester District Council.

“Designed by the globally recognised Carbon Literacy Project, this training will help people to identify changes in their life, workplace and community that could help reduce their carbon footprint. The course explains the importance of mitigating the effects of climate change, highlights actions that are already taking place locally, and identifies further steps that could be taken on a personal and community level.

“The event will include a networking session at midday to launch the Chichester Climate Action Network — this is a brilliant opportunity for individuals and climate action groups in our district to connect with and learn from others who share the same passion. Whether you are just starting your climate journey or are already involved in local action, this event is a chance to learn more and build local partnerships that lead to real change. I’m really looking forward to attending and hope to meet some of you there.”

This free training day is open to everyone in the Chichester District — whether they’re just starting to consider their carbon footprint or are already involved in climate issues. To book a space and become certified as ‘Carbon Literate’ through the Carbon Literacy Project, please visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carbon-literacy-action-day-training-tickets-1610566320219?aff=oddtdtcreator. Community action groups that would prefer to attend just the networking session at midday can email [email protected] to book their place. Spaces are limited, so early booking is advised.

This event is an integral part of the council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan, which runs from 2025 to 2030 and includes a range of projects addressing different aspects of the climate emergency — such as home energy efficiency, tree planting, and community action. People can find out more about this work at: www.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange.

To find out more about Carbon Literacy, visit: https://carbonliteracy.com/what-is-carbon-literacy/. To stay informed about climate initiatives in the Chichester District, sign up to our dedicated newsletter: www.chichester.gov.uk/climatechangenewsletter