Free 'Thinking about solar panels?' community event in Battle

Battle Solar Town celebrates Community Energy Fortnight with special evening for the solar-curious

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local community group Battle Solar Town (BST) will be holding a special free event at the Battle Memorial Hall (81 High Street TN33 0AQ) on Thursday 10 July, for anyone with questions about installing solar panels on their home or business.

The event, entitled 'Thinking about solar panels?', will be taking place between 7 – 9pm, and will cover a wide range of topics including costs, savings, installation, roof suitability, optional batteries, planning, and how to choose a supplier. There will also be an opportunity to meet local householders who already have solar panels, and talk to solar experts from the local non-profit community benefit society Energise Sussex Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening is being hosted by Battle Solar Town, a community group with no commercial affiliations, and is supported by Energise Sussex Coast (ESC), Battle Area Green Drinks and the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme. It is part of Community Energy Fortnight, a national celebration of people-powered energy.

The launch of Battle Solar Town in June 2024.

Battle Solar Town is an innovative, community-led project working to encourage take-up of solar panels in the town, eventually hoping to see 25% of the town’s energy provided by solar, through a mixture of solar installed by individual householders, and community- owned solar on public buildings.

Founded in 2012, Energise Sussex Coast acts co-operatively to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy saving schemes. Together with its sister project, Energise South, it has helped to install solar panels on a dozen sites across East Sussex including six schools in Hastings & St Leonards, a block of flats in Bexhill, and community centres in Tiling Green and Pebsham. These projects are currently estimated to be saving local schools a total of £82,000 a year in energy costs. ESC has recently produced a 'solar map' of Battle for BST.

Essential technologies for tackling the climate crisis, wind and solar now power 15% of the world's electricity, up from 0.2% in 2000. There have now been more than 1.7 million photovoltaic (PV) installations in the UK, the majority of them on homes. According to pv magazine: 'There were 57,000 certified rooftop solar installations in the United Kingdom in the first three months of 2025, the strongest first quarter for more than a decade.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Bishop from Battle Solar Town said: 'Whether you're curious about home solar or already have solar panels and have a story to share, we invite you to join us for this free, friendly and impartial event at the Memorial Hall on 10 July. This will be an opportunity for you to learn more about the technology – including whether or not it's suitable for you – as well as find out how you can get involved in the project to help make Battle a solar town!'

Part of the 'solar map' of Battle created for Battle Solar Town by Energise Sussex Coast

Interested members of the public who are unable to attend are encouraged to contact Battle Solar Town at [email protected] or by visiting www.battlesolartown.co.uk

SOURCES

Battle Solar Town: https://www.battlesolartown.uk

Wind and solar: https://www.carbonbrief.org/wind-and-solar-are-fastest-growing-electricity-sources-in-history/ and https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-uks-solar-power-surges-42-after-sunniest-spring-on-record

Flier for the 10 July event.

Battle Solar Map: https://www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk/community-energy-stories-creating-the-battle-solar-map