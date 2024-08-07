Fresh proposals for Hastings new build to go in front of town planners

Fresh proposals for a Hastings new build are set to go in front of town planners next week.

On Wednesday (August 14), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is due to consider proposals to build a two-bedroom bungalow on a parcel of land between No.15 The Suttons and Ironlatch Cottages.

The site has a lengthy planning history, with four previous proposals to develop the land having been considered by the council since 2001.

All four previous applications — submitted between 2001 and 2019 — had been refused planning permission, primarily due to concerns around design, size and impact on neighbours.

While these latest proposals have seen objectors raise similar concerns, planning officers say the new scheme has been designed to overcome the previous reasons for refusal.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “It is considered that a development as proposed has been sympathetically designed and that it would assimilate well into existing development.

“The proposed dwelling would constitute a good standard of design and would respect the character of the street scene and surrounding area in accordance with … the Hastings Development Management Plan 2015 and … the Hastings Planning Strategy.

“The proposed development would provide an acceptable living environment for the future occupants of the dwellings without adversely impacting on the amenities of neighbouring residents.”

In light of this, officers recommend that planning permission be granted.

For further information see application reference HS/FA/24/00126 on the Hastings Borough Council website.