Funding available for organisations across Wealden to improve local needs
The Community-Led Infrastructure Fund (CLIF) is a three-year programme which prioritises projects that support community resilience and wellbeing, environmental sustainability, and a thriving local economy. The funding has been made available through Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and the Climate Emergency Reserve.
Not-for-profit organisations, including registered charities, constituted community groups, parish or town councils, schools (with community benefit), sports clubs, and cultural organisations will be able to apply for project grants ranging between £5,000 to £200,000.
All applicants must secure at least 20% match funding prior to application, been active in Wealden within the past 24 months and projects must be located within the district.
Councillor Rachel Millward, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Community, Culture and Communications and deputy leader of the council, said, “This fund is about investing in the heart of our communities, which create spaces and infrastructure that improves lives, brings people together and supports the wellbeing of all our residents.
“We want to see applications from a range of different organisations which will aim to promote mental and physical health, strengthen social connections, reduce carbon emissions, improve biodiversity, and support sustainable transport and local culture and arts. This funding will help to deliver projects that make a lasting difference across Wealden.”
The Fund is now open for applications, and all the relevant information is located here Wealden Community Led Infrastructure Fund (CLIF) - Wealden District Council
For more information or to discuss project eligibility, organisations can contact the CLIF grant funding coordinator by email at [email protected] or by phone on 01323 443322.