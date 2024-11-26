Funding boost for community-led waste prevention projects in West Sussex

West Sussex County Council has partnered with its recycling and waste contractor Biffa, to launch a new Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund for community-based household waste prevention projects in West Sussex.

The fund has been launched to support community groups, residents' associations, charities, community interest companies (CICs) and social enterprises deliver innovative initiatives to reduce household waste at a local level.

The aim is to change how people think about the things they no longer want or use and will encourage repair, reuse and recycling instead of throwing things away.

Community-based projects that tackle categories of waste such as food, furniture, plastics, textiles and electricals will be considered. The fund aims to support activities that help local people conserve resources, prevent household waste and reduce dependency on single use products and packaging.

The fund will open in January 2025 for grants of up to £5,000. Groups are encouraged to start thinking and planning now, so that everything will be ready in time to complete the online application process.

Full details of the Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund including criteria and documents that will be needed to apply for funding are available at https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/land-waste-and-housing/waste-and-recycling/recycling-and-waste-prevention/recycling-news/waste-prevention-community-grant-fund/

Cllr Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said: “We know from responses to our recycling and waste prevention projects that residents really care about how waste is handled in West Sussex. Very often, the best ideas about how to tackle a local issue come from the people living in the area and we want to do everything we can to encourage and support them. I’m excited to think about all the great projects that will come from the Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund. I want to encourage everyone with an idea to get together to start planning and preparing now so that everything is ready when applications open in the new year.”

Mike Thair, Director of Treatment at Biffa, said: “Biffa is committed to changing the way people think about waste. We want communities across the country to look at what they are about to throw away and consider first whether it can be repaired, reused or recycled. Which is why we are pleased to have this opportunity to support and encourage local initiatives and ingenuity with our partner West Sussex County Council, to prevent and reduce waste across the county.”