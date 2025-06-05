Funding boost to help residents keep warm in East Sussex

Eligible residents in East Sussex could benefit from home improvements to keep them warm in cold weather thanks to almost £4m of government funding.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A joint bid between East Sussex County Council and the county’s five district and borough councils has secured £3.9m from the government’s Warm Home Local Grant scheme.

The funding, from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, will help fund energy performance upgrades and low carbon heating for qualifying households over the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darrell Gale, Director of Public Health in East Sussex, said: “Living in a poorly heated home can make health problems much worse for people with underlying health issues such as breathing problems and heart conditions.

Paul with one of the new high retention storage heaters

“With over 30,000 households across the county living in fuel poverty, the Warm Homes Local Grant funding will enable us to help more residents to live in warmer, more energy efficient homes.”

Working with Eastbourne and Hastings Borough Councils, Rother and Wealden District Councils, as well as the county council, Lewes District Council led the successful funding bid and will facilitate and deliver the programme subject to approval from Lewes’ Full Council.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems at Lewes District Council, said: “Fuel poverty is a blight on the lives of many people across East Sussex, so I’m obviously delighted that we have successfully accessed this much needed funding. It’s also why improving the efficiency of homes, including supporting low carbon heating technologies is a key priority for this council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will be available for eligible people identified through a home energy efficiency assessment via the county council’s Warm Home Check service.

Available all year round, the free Warm Home Check service offers telephone advice for anyone struggling to afford to keep warm at home, as well as money-saving advice and tips on how to stay warm for less.

Eligible households can also receive a home visit which includes advice on how to reduce energy costs, for example by switching suppliers, and details of the financial support available to help with home improvements and heating costs.

During the 12 months from April 2024 to March this year, the service carried out 461 warm home assessments and provided advice to over 12,000 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gale continued: “The Warm Home Check service can provide free help and advice to residents who struggle to keep their homes warm.

“Although we are enjoying warmer weather at the moment, if you struggle to keep warm at home during the winter months, please do get in touch now for support and advice before the cold weather returns.”

Paul from Lewes was advised by the Warm Home Check service that he would be eligible for a grant for heating improvements.

High heat retention storage heaters were installed in his home replacing older, inefficient models and helping Paul save money on his heating costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “The standard of work was exceptional. The fitters were well trained, fast and cleaned up perfectly.

“I am also impressed with the modern electric storage heaters. They perform so much better than the old ones.”

To contact the Warm Home Check service, visit www.warmeastsussex.org.uk, text WARMHOME to 88440 or call 0800 464 7307.