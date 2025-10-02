Funding will help reduce risk of West Sussex village flooding, says parish council

Funding from West Sussex Council is fantastic news that will help protect homes and key roads from flooding, a parish council chair said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bersted Parish Council is delighted that it has been awarded £233,698 from West Sussex County Council’s Operation Watershed programme to deliver an important flood alleviation scheme in Shripney.

The scheme, which will cost just over £261,679 in total, will make a permanent improvement to a crucial ditch south of the village centre, which will reduce the risk of a collapse, causing widespread flooding Shripney and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the reinforcement of the riverbank, a culvert will be replaced and enlarged which will improve drainage to reduce flood risk in the village.

Shripney village. Photo: Bersted Parish Council

In addition, biodiversity enhancements will be delivered through the creation of new water channels in Bersted Brooks Nature Reserve and the planting of native hedgerows and grasses.

Councillor Gill Yeates, chair of Bersted Parish Council, said: “This is fantastic news for Shripney. Flooding has been a persistent issue here for many years, causing distress for residents and disruption for road users. With this funding secured, we can move forward with a scheme that will help to protect homes, safeguard key roads, and deliver environmental benefits for our community.

"I want to pay special thanks to our Deputy Clerk, who has worked tirelessly and shown great perseverance in putting together this detailed and successful application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County councillor Keir Greenway, West Sussex county councillor for Bersted, added: “I am thrilled Bersted Parish Council has secured Operation Watershed funding.

“Flooding in Shripney has caused repeated problems for residents and on the A29, a vital local route. This award from Operation Watershed means we can now deliver improvements that will make Shripney more resilient and improve our local environment.

"This is an excellent example of multi-agency working, with funding and input from all levels of local government. I’d like to thank the parish council, and especially the deputy clerk, for their hard work in driving this project forward.”

The scheme will now progress to delivery, with works expected to provide increased flood resilience for Shripney and wider benefits to Bersted Brooks Nature Reserve.