'Further improvements' - West Sussex County Council not resting on its laurels after encouraging adults services assessment

West Sussex County Council is not resting on its laurels after an encouraging assessment of its adults services.

The adults services department has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

This follows an inspection, earlier this year, in which it was found that there was strong leadership within adult social care teams and effective support that enables people to live healthier lives.

“While further improvements to address gaps in service are needed, the findings evidence the progress made and the council’s effectiveness at making a real difference to people’s lives,” a council spokesperson said.

The CQC report noted that senior leaders were ‘focused on improving and building’ on existing structures, strategies and processes as an ‘alternative to an overall transformation’ of adult social care in West Sussex.

It added: “The local authority had embarked on a two-year improvement journey which commenced in April 2023. They had made progress with some key objectives, which included improving how funding was allocated to meet people’s eligible care needs, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a new workforce strategy, and the publication of two joint strategies to improve the experiences for children moving to adult services.

"The senior leaders in West Sussex had brought about a positive change of leadership style and culture over the past two years which had an influence on staff and the overall leadership of the council, establishing strong executive relationships with stakeholders and partners.

"Governance management and accountability, risk management and escalation processes were clear, and political leaders were knowledgeable and involved in the performance and outcomes for adult social care.”

Adults’ services staff celebrate the CQC result at County Hall in Chichester. Photo: West Sussex County Council

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults social care, said the ‘good’ rating from the CQC is ‘recognition of the journey we’ve been on’ to improve our adult social care services.

She added: “It’s a success for our teams, who oversee and deliver care to thousands of people in West Sussex, and a great achievement given the ongoing pressures the social care sector faces locally and nationally.

"Thank you to everyone involved for their commitment and hard work – our staff, partners, residents, carers, and voluntary organisations.

“The findings reflect the progress we have made through our two-year improvement programme and confirm that our adult social care Strategy is working. However, our work and ambitions do not stop here.

Pictured top left to right: Paul Marshall (WSCC leader), Alan Sinclair (executive director of adults’ services & health) and Amanda Jupp (cabinet member for adults social care). Photo: West Sussex County Council

"We remain committed to prioritising the safety and wellbeing of our residents, addressing the areas for improvement and ensuring that our services continue to evolve to meet the needs of our communities.”

Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council, gave his thanks to ‘everyone who contributed to this result’.

He added: “Challenges remain across the sector, and we are investing significantly in our adult services in line with the priorities in our council plan to keep people safe from vulnerable situations and help them fulfil their potential.

"It’s great to see our approach and the work of our teams having a positive impact on people’s lives. We are not complacent, and there is much more we want and need to do to improve, especially in the areas highlighted in the report.”

Overall, the CQC had ‘positive feedback’ from people about their experiences of contact with, and receiving support from, the local authority.

"People had been listened to and supported with person-centred and strength-based assessments from staff who worked well with them,” the report added.

"People had to wait for significantly long periods of time for assessments and reviews, although the local authority had processes to maintain contact with people and continually reprioritised those who were waiting. The local authority had taken action to address waiting times and improvements were seen when looking at comparative data from the previous year.”

It was, however, pointed out that people had ‘varying experiences’ of transitioning between services.

The report added: “Some people who had been supported to transition from children to adult services said their experience had been poor and difficult.

"Others had transitions which had been handled well, with time to build relationships with the adult social workers prior to transitioning. The local authority was continuing to develop processes and pathways to make improvements to the journey for young people transitioning to adult services.

"There was mixed feedback from unpaid carers about their involvement with Care Act assessments and reviews of people. Some unpaid carers had been involved whilst others had not been involved or aware of the assessments and reviews taking place.”

Key strengths included:

– Leadership, improvement, and innovation;

– Preventative services having a real impact on people’s wellbeing, helping them to remain independent for longer;

– A culture of learning, providing positive feedback and career development for staff;

– Clear governance and risk management;

– Relationships with stakeholders and partners;

– A well-established multi-agency Safeguarding Adults Board with clearly defined roles and responsibilities;

– Proactive engagement with minority groups and a good understanding of culture, diversity and advocacy;

– Strong focus on population and health and preventative care

Areas for improvement include:

– Faster completion of Care Act reviews;

– Simplification and consistency in the direct payments process;

– Addressing gaps in provision for people with complex and multiple needs, younger people living with dementia, emergency respite care, and people with progressive conditions;

– Some unpaid carers wished for more respite and involvement in decision making

The council highlighted actions taken to address these areas of improvement:

– Introducing a dedicated review team, which has ‘improved waiting times from the previous year’;

– The report recognised ‘strong awareness and collaboration’ with partners to identify needs and actions to address gaps in provision;

– A direct payment programme, including updated policy, that is ‘improving consistency and the numbers of people in receipt of direct payments’.

– Planned engagement with unpaid carers as part of refreshing the carers strategy ‘over the coming months’.