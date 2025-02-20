The future of a major housing development in Uckfield remains uncertain, after councillors called for a “referral in” by another committee.

On Thursday (February 20), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North discussed outline proposals to build up to 145 homes on land to the north of Eastbourne Road — known locally as the Cysleys Farm scheme.

After a wide-ranging debate, the scheme, from developer Gladman, was refused on a majority vote. However, this decision appears to have been superseded by calls to refer the decision to the council’s other planning committee — Planning Committee South — for review.

The call to review the application was initially raised by Labour’s Daniel Manvell, who said he had concerns about a ‘lack of clarity’ on the committee’s decision.

Cllr Manvell said: “We’ve just spent the best part of 15 or 20 minutes trying to find reasons to refuse; I’m not entirely sure what those reasons are at the moment.”

He added: “I am really concerned that we have refused an application without clear grounds for why we have done so, on a fairly narrow vote.

“So I would like to propose … that we refer this to the other planning committee, so they can review what we have just decided and either confirm it, [so we] can actually have some clarity on the reasons we’ve just refused this application or they overturn it and it is approved.”

The application itself is a resubmission of proposals considered and refused by Planning Committee North in November. This previous decision is currently in the early stages of an appeal process, which officers had warned is likely to find in favour of the developer.

Councillors had turned down the previous proposals in light of objections raised by East Sussex Highways around “excessive walking distances” for future residents and “unsuitable cycling routes towards the town centre.”

Complicating matters, however, is the fact that East Sussex Highways did not replicate its previous objections in response to the resubmitted application. In fact, Wealden planning officers told the committee, the highways authority had even made it clear it does ‘not wish to oppose the granting of planning permission … in this instance’.

A wide range of other concerns had been raised by councillors at the time of the previous hearing, but (on officer advice) did not form part of the reasons for refusal.

Wealden planning officers warned this background meant a repeated refusal on highways grounds or a refusal on new non-highways grounds could very likely be seen as ‘unreasonable’ by an appeal inspector. This could result in the council being forced to pay considerable costs back to the developer, they warned.

Officers had advised for approval of the resubmitted scheme, saying there were not sufficient grounds for refusal. Officers had also pointed out how a decision to approve could prevent the appeal from progressing further and therefore prevent the council from facing additional costs.

Some committee members supported the officers’ view, including Cllr Manvell, who put forward a motion to approve the scheme. But others — the majority of the committee — were opposed to planning permission being granted.

These objections coalesced into a motion tabled by Green Party councillor Christina Coleman, who argued the scheme should be refused primarily on the grounds it would result in harm to “irreplaceable habitats”.

Earlier in the debate, Cllr Coleman said: “The principle of development here, to me, is unacceptable because of the huge damage that is going to occur to the natural world, which we know is in a terrible state.

“I walked on the site. I heard woodpecker, I saw woodcock, I saw heron, I saw buzzard, I saw house sparrows. All these birds will not tolerate the disturbance.

“We know that the biodiversity is going to collapse as a result of this, no matter what the desktop studies say or the way the models are augmented. So we are saying goodbye to another swathe of habitat.”

In putting forward her grounds for refusal, Cllr Coleman specifically highlighted the site’s “wetland” features, an ecosystem she argued would be harmed by both the construction process and ongoing residential use of the land.

But officers warned against this approach saying it would not be a “robust” reason for refusal, as the matter could be resolved through conditions included within their recommendation.

Officers also disputed Cllr Coleman’s interpretation of what counted as an “irreplaceable habitat”. Officers said only certain elements of the site (specifically an area of ancient woodland and a “veteran tree”) would qualify for this protected status, while Cllr Coleman maintained these elements were among examples rather part of an exhaustive list.

The reasons behind the final vote were somewhat muddied, however.

Cllr Coleman maintained the scheme should be refused on the grounds it would cause harm to “irreplaceable habitats”, but a number of other councillors had suggested additional grounds for refusal. They included Cllr Kevin Benton (Ind), the motion’s seconder, who suggested the site’s position outside Uckfield’s development boundary and other local planning policies could potentially be added to the refusal.

It was unclear whether Cllr Coleman had agreed to include these additional elements as part of the motion before it was put to the vote.

Even so, the majority of the committee voted in support of the motion, resulting in the refusal of planning permission.

Cllr Manvell then raised his concerns, resulting in the majority of the committee voting to refer the application to Planning Committee South. This vote did not appear to follow the correct process for “referring in” set out in the council’s constitution, but the direction appeared to have been accepted by committee chairman Martyn Everitt (Green) before the meeting was paused for a comfort break.

According to the council’s constitution, any hearing of a “referred in” application will be conducted as a review of the original decision, rather than a fresh hearing.

In this case, Planning Committee South would be expected to determine whether the original decision was or was not appropriate. Once it comes to a conclusion on this matter, the committee may: affirm the original decision; modify it to correct any perceived defect; or overturn and replace it with a new decision.

For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2024/2955/MAO on the Wealden District Council planning portal.