Future of councils in West Sussex – still time to have your say

There is still time for people to have their say on the future of local government in West Sussex.

Residents, as well as businesses and community groups, are being encouraged to take part in a countywide survey before it closes on Wednesday 13 August. More than 4,500 people have already shared their views and there’s still time to participate.

Launched on July 17, the survey asks people where they live or work, which council services they use, and how they believe local councils should be structured in the future.

People can take part in the survey online, at www.shapingwestsussex.org, and paper copies are available from local libraries and council offices.

The survey is open until 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 13. It is being carried out by Adur District Council, Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council, Mid Sussex District Council, West Sussex County Council and Worthing Borough Council.

A spokesperson said: “The feedback will help inform the response to the government’s request for proposals on moving to a simpler, single-tier council model, replacing the current two-tier system of county and district or borough councils.

“So far, the response has been strong, with thousands already taking part. All councils across West Sussex are working together to ensure that any proposals reflect the views of local people and communities before being submitted to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in September.”

Once proposals are submitted, by September 26, the government will begin a formal consultation process, with a decision on local government reorganisation in West Sussex expected in spring, 2026.

The spokesperson added: “Whether you’re a resident, a business owner, or part of a local organisation, this is a chance to influence how vital services like waste collection, housing, education, and social care are delivered in the future.

“The councils are especially keen to hear from organisations supporting vulnerable or underrepresented groups. Every voice matters, and this input will help ensure that decisions reflect the needs of everyone in West Sussex. Hard copy and large-print versions of the survey are also available at all council receptions and libraries across the county for those who prefer non-digital options.

“It’s important to note that this process is about local government reorganisation which concerns streamlining how services are delivered locally. It is separate from devolution, which involves transferring powers from central government to new regional mayoral authorities.

“These changes could affect how you’re represented, how decisions are made, and how public money is spent. Whether you’ve just moved to the area, run a business, care for a loved one, or simply want your voice heard, your opinion matters.”