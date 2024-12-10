Swimming and swimming lessons have been secured for the long-term at the Sovereign Centre and other ‘new activities’ at the site are being explored, Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news follows a meeting of the council’s scrutiny committee that reviewed the decision to close some of the facilities at the Sovereign Centre due to spiralling costs created by rapidly increasing homelessness.

Eastbourne Borough Council said that it is now spending nearly £5 million every year on temporary accommodation. This total cost equates to 49p in every pound of council tax collected by the authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added that the local government funding crisis has seen council-run swimming pools close all over the country. According to Swim England, 1,000 publicly accessible pools have closed since 2010 – while around 1,500 are in excess of 40 years old and coming towards the end of their ‘shelf life’.

Swimming and swimming lessons have been secured for the long-term at the Sovereign Centre and other ‘new activities’ at the site are being explored, Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed. Picture: Jon Rigby

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “This has not been an easy process and has involved some very difficult decisions, and I'd like to thank those residents for their contributions to this process. But without making significant savings the council would be at risk of being unable to set a balanced budget and the potential complete closure of all discretionary services, including the entire Sovereign Centre, as a result of central government inaction.

“Swimming will continue in the six-lane gala pool, with every swimming lesson rescheduled. Scrutiny Committee were also given first sight of some potential plans for new activities in the Sovereign Centre, such as clip ‘n climb and an activity area to provide alterative attractions on offer which are financially more resilient.

"We've also committed to consult with East Sussex College Group to make sure that young people can have a say on the new equipment that will be on offer at the Sovereign Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without taking this action now, the consequences would be even more severe. We will continue to campaign for additional funding to support and safeguard local services and I repeat my appeal to the new government to provide us with specific support to lessen the impact of years of austerity on Eastbourne residents.”