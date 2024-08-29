Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Garages in Eastbourne are set to be demolished and replaced with houses after plans were approved.

The successful application will see the demolition of a row of garages to form a terrace of houses including parking in Rockhurst Drive.

The site sits south of the car park serving Durham Court, west of Durham Court and north of Cumberland Court.

The terrace will consist of four two-bedroom houses and one four-bedroom house.

The successful application will see the demolition of a row of garages to form a terrace of houses including parking in Rockhurst Drive. Picture: lockupgarages.co.uk

Each property will also have its own rear garden, cycle storage and parking space.

The plans state that the ground floor of the homes will consist of a living room, a dining area and a kitchen.

The first floor of the homes will have a shared family bathroom and bedrooms.

Applicant Mr D Ashford stated in the application that the plans would ‘bring much needed housing to the town which is considerably short on housing targets.’

However, the plans were met with concerns by local residents.

In a written objection to Eastbourne Borough Council, Amy Llewelyn wrote: “The construction of new houses would significantly compromise the privacy of my property. It is highly likely that my bedroom window would directly face several top-floor windows of the proposed houses.

"Despite assurances from the applicant regarding on-site parking spaces and adjustments to crossovers, the current plans fall short.

“Rockhurst Drive already struggles with parking availability, with some vehicles obstructing pathways and corners.

"Furthermore, I question the necessity for additional housing in the town considering the ongoing large-scale development along Eastbourne Road. How much more development is truly warranted?”