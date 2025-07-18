Glamping pod site approved for Walberton field

Plans for glamping pods in a Walberton field have been approved despite parish council and residents’ concerns about their use for hen and stag parties.

Six pods can be sited on land to the south of The Black Horse pub, Binsted Lane, with associated access, car parking and landscaping.

In their report, Arun District Council officers said the site is rural in character, currently having an intermittent equestrian use and being an almost entirely grassed/vegetated site.

They said ‘it is of a type of development that would not only diversify the rural economy and support local businesses, but it is also a small-scale tourist accommodation development that would relate to the informal recreation and enjoyment of the countryside. The site is accommodation only, leaving the verdant site, and the surrounding countryside and its incidental recreational uses for enjoyment’.

How the site could look. Image: Simon Harvey Designs Ltd

“The glamping pods take the form and design of 'shepherds huts' with horizontal timber boarding, curved, corrugated metal and timber verandas. There are six huts in total and the site would remain almost entirely verdant with wild flower meadows, grass tracks, and additional tree planting spread across the site,” they said.

"The exception to this would be the gravel parking area, which is both necessary and appropriate, and of a scale no greater than required.

"The proposal is of a design, scale, and layout that is sympathetic to the rural and agricultural character of the area.

"The concerns of nearby residents and the Parish regarding potential for parties or larger groups generating additional noise are noted, but this is subjective to the individuals comprising the group, and is not sufficient reason to restrict the development as a whole, nor to impose restrictions on, or to categorise, groups of individuals based on their reasons for using the site.”

Walberton Parish Council raised no objection but requested conditions about noise and light pollution and raised concerns about archaeological and wildlife surveys.

Residents also noted the importance of site for wildlife, called the proposal ‘strange’ and damaging to the area and suggested it would be better as an overflow car park for the pub.

There were 12 letters of support saying it would benefit the rural economy.

To see the report on the Arun planning portal use the search reference WA/21/25/PL.