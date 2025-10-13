Goffs Park House restoration

Goffs Park House has recently undergone repair and refurbishment to the outside of the building.

The works, that cost approximately £250,000, have involved the complete repair and redecoration of the external doors and windows including repair and repainting of all timber window frames, doors and fascia boards. x8g3qyt

In addition, there were repairs to stonework as well as some internal structural repair work to rectify a damaged ceiling. Roof leaks were also repaired to keep the building wind and watertight and stop any internal deterioration.

This week, members of Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet gathered to view the results of the work on the historic house following its completion.

Cabinet members visited Goffs Park House

Originally called Goffs Hillhouse, Goffs Park House, which overlooks Goffs Park, was built in 1882 as a private residence for the Sussex banker and landowner, Edwin Henty.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to see Goffs Park House restored to its former glory. It is an historic part of Goffs Park and one of the town’s most treasured heritage buildings. This work is a further demonstration of Crawley Borough Council’s dedication to the park at the heart of our town, that means so much to so many of our residents.”

The project was funded by a dilapidations settlement agreement from the previous tenant, the Ministry of Justice, and managed on behalf of the council by Graves Jenkins, Crawley. The restoration work was carried out by VG Builders Ltd.