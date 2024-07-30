Dozens of motorhomes parked up at the beauty spot on Saturday (July 27) after a mass exodus at Lancing Beach Green, and previously, Hove Lawns.

Sussex Police issued a section 61 notice to move along the group – the third in two months at Goring Gap.

"Following collaboration between agencies and use of police powers, there is no longer an encampment at Goring Gap,” a statement from Adur and Worthing Councils read on Monday (July 29).

"The site will be cleaned today. We thank residents for their patience and for the joint efforts of all involved.”

A separate group of caravans remain at Highdown Recreation Ground nearly two weeks after they arrived.

“West Sussex County Council has served notice to direct the travellers in Highdown to remove their vehicles and belongings and leave the land,” the borough councils added.

"West Sussex has applied to the courts to seek eviction. Sussex Police continue to monitor the site and review frequently taking into account any reports received relating to anti-social behaviour.”

Multiple caravans parked outside Littlehampton Wave in Sea Road – and near East Beach on Monday.

An Arun District Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that travellers have arrived at East Beach Green and at The Wave car park in Littlehampton.

"We want to reassure residents that we are working with West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police to monitor the situation and follow the correct procedures. The seafront car parks remain open and in use for the public and we welcome all visitors coming to enjoy the sunshine.”

