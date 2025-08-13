Goring seafront path could be widened as part of new council plans - but they require external funding
Residents are being asked for their views on the council plans, which require external funding.
"Worthing Borough Council has launched a consultation to hear what residents think about plans to widen the path that runs from Sea Lane to George V Avenue so that pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair users and buggies can all enjoy using it,” a statement read.
"Currently the path can only be used by pedestrians and cannot be safely used by those travelling on two wheels, as the path is narrow and has no passing points.
"The council has come up with a design to widen the path, but wants to hear what people who currently use the path as well as potential future users think before plans are finalised.”
Borough council leader Sophie Cox, said improving active and accessible travel in Worthing ‘is a priority for us’.
She added: “The plans to widen this seafront path will mean that more people can enjoy the benefits of this scenic coastal route safely.
“Before the plans are finalised we want to know how you currently use the path and what you think of the designs.”
Council staff will be holding two drop-in sessions to hear residents’ views in person:
Tuesday, August 19: from 10am to midday at the eastern end of path near George V Avenue
Sunday, September 7: from 10am to midday at the western end of path near Sea Lane Cafe
After reviewing the results of the consultation, the council will ‘seek external funding’ to deliver the proposed improvements to the path.
Visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/goring-shared-use-path-consultation/ to see the designs and take part in the consultation. The deadline is Wednesday, September 10.