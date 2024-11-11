Grants totalling more than £33,000 approved by Mid Sussex District Council for nine community groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grants totalling more than £33,000 have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council for nine community groups.

The money was approved during a meeting of the cabinet grants panel on Monday (November 11).

The Chichester Diocesan Association for Family Support Work received £1,020 to fund an informal drop-in group at the Centenary Hall, Haywards Heath, for parents and carers, with the aim of tackling social isolation.

The meet-ups are expected to start in January.

Mid Sussex District Council

Crawley Down Ladies Choir was given £4,267 to fund weekly meetings during term times for choir practice, with the aim of holding two concerts annually at The Haven.

Ensemble Reza – a group of string players committed to making music accessible to all – received £5,000.

The money will be used to support rehearsals, an informal concert at the Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath, and a ticketed concert in June as part of their 10th anniversary.

Friends of Eastern Road Nature Reserve was awarded £4,956.50 to fund three projects – tree planting, a 30th anniversary event; and conservation and community engagement.

Haywards Heath charity IMPACT Foundation was awarded £3,680 to expand its current projects and develop new cookery and gardening projects across Mid Sussex.

Rites for Girls received £5,000 to put towards a programme of free workshops in Haywards Heath aimed at building the resilience and confidence of girls.

The project will be carried out in partnership with Bentswood Hub, Oathall Community College and Haywards Heath College.

South Coast Skate Club CIC (community interest company) received £5,000 to run 25 free skateboard lessons at Burgess Hill skate-park.

The Ukaholics – a sing-along Ukulele Band made up of 16 pensioners who play in Care and Assisted Living homes – received £1,500.

The money will be spent on sound equipment.

Haywards Heath charity Time 4 Children was awarded £2,940 to train six volunteers to go into primary schools across Mid Sussex and offer emotional listening support to children.

The nine awards totalled £33,363.50. A further six applications were not approved.