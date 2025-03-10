Grants totalling more than £58,000 allocated to clubs and organisations by Mid Sussex District Council

Grants totalling more than £58,000 have been allocated to 16 clubs and organisations by Mid Sussex District Council.

Another four groups had their applications to the community grant scheme turned down during a meeting of the cabinet grants panel on Monday (March 10).

Turners Hill Cricket Club was given £5,000 to buy a replacement second-hand outfield mower to keep the playing area up to scratch for adult and junior cricket.

Gary Marsh (Con, Ardingly, Balcombe & Turners Hill) and Ian Gibson (Ind, Crawley Down) both welcomed the application.

Mr Gibson said cricket was ‘very much growing’ in the north of the district, with a number of clubs looking at starting women’s teams.

He added: “I think there’s a big opportunity – and that, of course, is going to mean investment in facilities.”

Mr Gibson also praised the work of the Crawley Down Community Centre Association, which operates The Haven Centre. The panel approved a £5,000 grant for a digitisation project to modernise and streamline operations, making the centre more inclusive, accessible, and efficient.

Mr Gibson said the Association had ‘put an amazing amount of effort’ into the Haven Centre but was ‘desperately in need of a new booking system’ – which is exactly how part of the money will be used, allowing users to make self-service bookings online.

Among the other grant recipients was the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, which supports under-5s who have cerebral palsy, chromosome abnormalities and rare genetic disorders.

A grant of £5,000 was awarded to fund a service of rebound therapy in 2025 – therapeutic exercise for those with physical motor impairments and learning disabilities.

Meridian FM, which covers East Grinstead and the surrounding villages, was given £1,949 for a replacement antenna and feeder cable for its transmitter.

And Mid Sussex Active, which supports primary and secondary schools across the district, was awarded £4,942 to expand its sports leadership programme.

A total of £58,289.50 was awarded by the panel, leaving £63,407 to be taken forward to 2025/26.

To find out more about community grants – and how to apply – log on to the council’s website.