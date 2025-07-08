Green Motion wins backing for Sussex Nature

A motion from Green Councillor, Georgia Taylor, gets County support from all parties to protect nature sites

The Motion calling on the government to protect our natural assets gained support from all parties at East Sussex County Council on Tuesday 8th July. With only one vote against and one abstention the Council came out strongly in favour of supporting the protection of Sussex Nature Sites.

The Council agreed to write to the Government to amend its Infrastructure and Planning Bill to make sure protections are in place to protect Nature sites including National Parks such as the South Downs, national landscapes such as the High Weald and other protected areas across the county. It also agreed to ask Members of Parliament from all parties in the County to press for amendments to support nature and to vote against the Bill if the government refused to support nature protections.

Green Councillor for Forest Row and Groombridge, Georgia Taylor said, “We need to protect what we have and enable these natural landscapes in East Sussex to thrive, to link up and to grow. I am thrilled that this motion passed with support from all parties”.