Greens have taken back a seat in Brunswick and Adelaide on Brighton and Hove City Council after councillor resignation

The Greens have taken back a seat in Brunswick and Adelaide on Brighton and Hove City Council after Labour councillor Jilly Stevens resigned because of ill health.

Ollie Sykes won the seat, having previously represented the ward from 2011 to 2019. He stood down as a councillor when he ran in Hove in the 2019 general election.

The result was announced at Portslade Sports Centre at 6.20am today (Friday 5 July) with scores of jubilant Greens cheering his victory.

Councillor Sykes joked: “I can’t believe you’re all still here!”

Ollie Sykes makes his victory speech | Picture: Sarah Booker-Lewis/LDR service

Green supporters had stayed on after cheering the general election result in Brighton Pavilion where their candidate Siân Berry held the seat.

In Hove and Portslade, the Green candidate Sophie Broadbent came second and in Elaine Hills Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven came a close third.

Councillor Sykes said: “This isn’t the biggest bit of political news today but it’s a fantastic result for Brighton and Hove Greens.

“I enjoyed being a councillor before in Brunswick and Adelaide and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in again.

“It’s a fantastic part of our great city. I’m looking forward to holding the Labour majority council to account. With this result, a little shine has come off our council.

“I want to be an accessible and responsive ward councillor to be there for the residents of Brunswick and Adelaide.”

Ms Stevens topped the poll last year with 1,141 votes, when both seats were up for election along with 52 other seats on the council.

Her fellow Labour councillor Andrei Czolak won the second seat last May, edging out former deputy leader of the council, Green councillor Hannah Allbrooke, by six votes and the former Green council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty.

The turnout yesterday (Thursday 4 July) was 5,231 or 65.41 per cent of the electorate.

The results are as follows:

Ollie Sykes (Green) 2,193 – elected

Alice Burton (Labour) 1,873

Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independent) 588

Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat) 389

Jamie Gillespie (Independent) 98

In May last year, the turnout was 5,544 – or 69.7 per cent.

The results when both seats were up for election in 2023 were as follows:

Jilly Stevens (Labour) 1,141 – elected

Andrei Czolak (Labour) 1,047 – elected

Hannah Allbrooke (Green) 1,041

Phélim Mac Cafferty (Green) 901

Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independent) 550

Dave Hall (Independent) 266

Richard Latham (Conservative) 203

Keith Sharp (Conservative) 162

Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat) 154