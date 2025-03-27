Guest speaker announced for Rustington's Annual Parish Meeting
The Meeting gives all Rustington Residents an opportunity to discuss local matters, and "meet" their Parish, District and County Councillors in person.
Before the formal business, there will be a Presentation by West Sussex Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Stu Hale, of Sussex Police. He will provide background on the work across the County, with particular emphasis on criminal activity in Rustington, as well as the wider scope of National Police Plans and Policies. The Parish Council is very grateful to Sussex Police for accepting its invitation to speak and it is hoped that the community will take this opportunity to come along and find out more about their work across this part of the Arun District.
Full details of the Agenda can be found at: rustingtonpc.org/rustington-parish-council/agenda-and-minutes/annual-assembly-of-the-parish/
Light refreshments will be served at the end of the Meeting giving an informal opportunity to chat with local representatives.