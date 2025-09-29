Hailsham Festival 2025 hailed a resounding success by town councillors

The Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture proved to be a resounding success this year, drawing large audiences from across the region and delivering a packed and diverse programme that celebrated the town’s creative spirit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which ran from 6th to 21st September, brought together artists, performers and audiences from the southeast and beyond. With live music, theatre, film, literature, workshops, street entertainment and more, the event offered something for everyone and created a lively and inspiring atmosphere throughout the town.

A wide variety of highlights were on offer, including performances from Voices of Volya, a Ukrainian choir raising funds for frontline medical support, and theatrical productions such as Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense and a classic Agatha Christie-style murder mystery supper. Cinema screenings included cult favourites The Lost Boys and Mamma Mia Singalong, while a special showing of Pride & Prejudice offered audiences an immersive theatrical experience to mark 250 years since Jane Austen’s birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families enjoyed the return of the popular Saturday Nostalgia Fair, featuring steam train rides, vintage activities, crafts and music. Community engagement remained a key focus, with free activities at the Vicarage Field Fun Mornings and creative workshops hosted by Belle’s Pottery and Gallery North.

Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture

The Hailsham Art Trail once again showcased local talent in shops, cafés and public spaces, while competitions in art, poetry and creative writing encouraged participation from people of all ages.

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council’s Communities Committee, praised the impact of the event: “The festival brought a real buzz to the town. It was wonderful to see people of all ages engaging with the arts and coming together to celebrate Hailsham’s creative community. The programme was packed with variety and quality, and the feedback from residents and visitors has been overwhelmingly positive.”

“Events like this remind us how important the arts are in bringing people together, inspiring creativity and building a strong sense of pride and identity in our town. I’d like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and commitment in making this year’s festival such a success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Biggin, Hailsham Festival Chair, also reflected on the festival’s success: “We were absolutely delighted with this year’s festival. The level of talent on display was exceptional and the support from the local community was incredible. Huge thanks go to our sponsors including Hailsham Town Council for making it all possible.”

The Town Council extends its gratitude to the many volunteers, community groups and individuals who helped make the festival happen. Their dedication and enthusiasm ensured that this year’s event not only met expectations but exceeded them.