Hailsham mayor and deputy mayor reflect on first six months in office

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hailsham, Councillors Chris Bryant and Colin Mitchell, have marked a productive and rewarding first six months in office since being elected in May.

Both councillors have taken an active role in representing the town, engaging with residents, supporting local businesses and working closely with community organisations. Their strong commitment to public service has been demonstrated through their presence at a wide range of community events, helping to strengthen the sense of unity and pride across Hailsham.

Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant has attended numerous local occasions, including Hailsham Bonfire Society's Flaming Fun Day, the Town Council's Sussex Day celebrations, Hailsham Community College's Sports Awards ceremony in June and the Hailsham Choral Society’s Summer Concert in July. More recently, he paid his respects at a memorial service at Cuckoo Fields, held in honour of Flying Officer Percival (Percy) Ross Frame Burton.

Looking ahead, the Mayor’s upcoming engagements include giving a speech at Hailsham Lions Club's 55th Anniversary Charter Luncheon, presenting awards at the Hailsham Hero evening and attending the town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch-On and Festive Market.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Mitchell has also enjoyed a busy diary of events, joining the town's Sussex Day, Stand Proud and Armed Forces Day celebrations in June, as well as attending the Hailsham Allotment Society's Annual Summer Show in July. In August, he supported Hailsham Cricket Club’s historic fixture against MCC at Western Road Recreation Ground and, in September, took part in the Percy Burton Memorial Service. His forthcoming engagements include attending Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir’s Voices in Harmony concert in Eastbourne this November.

Cllr Bryant said: "I am honoured to serve as Mayor of Hailsham and represent such a fantastic community. These first months in office have been incredibly rewarding, and I have been warmly welcomed by residents, local groups and organisations. Attending so many events has reinforced my belief in the strength, spirit, and generosity of our town. I look forward to continuing to build on that sense of community and supporting the amazing charities, volunteers and organisations that make Hailsham such a special place."

Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Mitchell added: "It has been a real privilege to step into this role and begin connecting with the people of Hailsham. The events I've attended so far highlight the incredible dedication of our local groups and volunteers. I am excited to continue working with the Mayor, meeting more residents and community groups, and serving our town with pride and enthusiasm."