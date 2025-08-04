Hailsham to commemorate 80th Anniversary of VJ Day

Hailsham Town Council is proud to support the Hailsham & District Branch of the Royal British Legion in inviting members of the public to a special memorial service to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day) on Friday 15 August 2025.

The commemorative event will take place at the Hailsham War Memorial on the High Street. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10.30am, with the service beginning at 10.45am, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.

VJ Day marks the day Imperial Japan surrendered in 1945, effectively bringing an end to the Second World War. While VE Day (Victory in Europe) was celebrated in May 1945, the conflict continued in the Far East for several more months. VJ Day is a time to remember the enormous sacrifices made by British and Allied forces in the Asia-Pacific region, including those who endured extreme hardship as prisoners of war.

The Hailsham service will provide an opportunity for local residents, veterans, families and community groups to come together to remember and honour those who served in the Far East and to ensure their stories and sacrifices are not forgotten.

Hailsham War Memorial

Cllr Chris Bryant, Mayor of Hailsham, said: "VJ Day marks the final chapter in the Second World War and is a solemn reminder of the high cost of global conflict. As we observe the 80th anniversary, we pay tribute to those who gave their lives, and also to the thousands of men and women who fought and endured unimaginable conditions in the Pacific and Southeast Asia."

"It is our duty to ensure that future generations understand the significance of this day and the legacy of those who served. I encourage all residents of Hailsham to join us in this act of remembrance and reflection, and to show our gratitude to those who made peace possible."

Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Mitchell, who will be attending the service alongside the Town Mayor commented: "VJ Day is particularly significant for honouring the hundreds of thousands of British and Commonwealth personnel who served in the Far East, including the 30,000 British troops who were taken prisoner."

"The 80th anniversary offers an important opportunity for reflection - not only to remember those who lost their lives, but also to recognise the resilience and sacrifices of all who served and to reaffirm our commitment to peace."