Hailsham Town Council appoints new Town Crier and Deputy

Hailsham Town Council is delighted to announce the appointment of Bruce Pont as the new Town Crier, following a rigorous interview and audition process.

Bruce, a sound engineer, audio consultant and voice-over artist by trade, was selected by a recruitment panel made up of town councillors and staff, who assessed each of the five candidates' suitability for the prestigious role.

As part of the comprehensive interview process, candidates were tasked with delivering their own traditional 'cry' outside the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive.

The recruitment panel also agreed to appoint radio presenter and travel agent Chris Giles as Deputy Town Crier, who will work alongside Bruce and provide cover when necessary.

"We were looking for someone with a jovial, friendly and courteous personality in addition to good knowledge and understanding of Hailsham as a historic market town," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Vice-Chair of the Assets Management Committee and a member of the recruitment panel.

"We are delighted to appoint Bruce and Chris to the roles of ambassadors to the Town and the Town Council, as Town Crier and Deputy Town Crier respectively. They both displayed humour and voice tone in their audition shouts and they will complement the uniform with great personality and presence."

"I wish Bruce and Chris the very best of luck in their roles and look forward to this most traditional of positions continuing to play an important part in the promotion of Hailsham's future."

The role of Town Crier was, since medieval times, one of the most important ways of spreading news and local bylaws, royal proclamations, market days, holidays and community events were all pronounced by a bellman or town crier.

Today, the role is a ceremonial one and Hailsham's new town crier will assist by opening major town events, introducing guest dignitaries to the town and introducing an element of pageantry to special occasions.

Though the office is purely ceremonial, the presence of a Town Crier has been a fixture at many of Hailsham's community events including Christmas Lights Switch-on, specialist markets, summer fairs and visits from dignitaries.

Newly appointed Town Crier, Bruce Pont commented: "I am delighted to take on the responsibility as Hailsham's Town Crier and I am excited to look into new ways to maintain the town's excellent reputation both for residents and visitors."

"I also look forward to promoting the town's rich heritage and history as a true market town and promoting the many good reasons why Hailsham is a fantastic place to work, live, shop and visit!"

Deputy Town Crier Chris Giles commented: "I'm grateful to have been selected to support Bruce and deputise for him. Taking up this honorary role and working with Bruce to carry out ceremonial duties will go a long way in helping to retain a slice of Hailsham's heritage, a town of which I am very extremely proud. As a lifelong resident of East Sussex, with over 20 years in Hailsham, I have a deep connection to the town, its people, and its history."

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook said: "Bruce and Chris will be working with the many individuals and organisations who are keen to help Hailsham thrive. The anticipation and excitement continue to build, and I am eager to witness Bruce's inaugural cry in public soon - and to further celebrate the official appointment of our new Town Crier and his deputy."

Subject to availability, as well as promoting the town's community events, market and festivities, the Town Crier can be hired by individuals, groups, schools or commercial ventures for events and official openings, as well as charity events.

For all enquiries and booking requests, please send an email to [email protected].