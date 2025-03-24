Hailsham Town Council grant applications: reminder to non-profit organisations

Community groups and other non-profit organisations in Hailsham are being reminded that grant application forms are available to request funding for new or improved facilities, activities or projects from the Town Council’s 2025/26 grants budget.

Small grants can make a significant difference to community and voluntary groups when planning and funding a worthwhile project. With £16,000 allocated from this year's budget, the Town Council welcomes applications from such groups.

Becky White, Responsible Finance Officer at Hailsham Town Council said: "The Town Council is pleased to accept applications for grant funding from local groups and organisations in Hailsham and offer small-scale support to help them with their projects, events and other valuable work in the community."

"For many years, the Town Council has awarded grants to fund programs that relate to its grant criteria and considers each application fairly and openly."

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

All grant applications will be considered by the Finance & Governance Committee and notification of the decision on applications will be released this coming Spring.

Application forms and grant award criteria are available by writing to Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE or emailing [email protected].

The deadline for grant aid applications is 4pm on Monday 14th April 2025.

When considering grant applications, the Town Council will consider the following guidelines:

Activities of the organisation or association should be readily available to the community in general.

Membership should be appropriate to the activity and should encompass junior, senior, full and part-time residents and be available for disabled people if possible.

The range of activities carried out and the programme of the organisation should be available for reference.

The current financial situation should be substantiated by either audited accounts or a business plan for a new group or organisation.

Groups and organisations should demonstrate that they have applied for financial aid from other sources.

Financial aid will not normally be offered to any commercial or national organisation body or group from outside the town unless it can be shown that the local population will be able to derive some benefit from the services provided.