Hailsham Town Council highlights its commitment to safe, well maintained playgrounds

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing maintenance, safety measures and recent improvements made to local playgrounds, ensuring they remain a safe and enjoyable space for children across the town.

The Town Council currently manages and maintains children's play areas at the following locations:

+ Battle Road (BN27 1UA)

+ Stroma Gardens (BN27 3AZ)

+ Quinnell Drive (BN27 1QN)

+ South Road (BN27 3DG)

+ Maurice Thornton Playing Field (BN27 2JZ)

Each of these playgrounds is well utilised by local children and their families, offering vital spaces for outdoor recreation, social interaction and physical activity. The Town Council prioritises the upkeep of these areas to ensure that they are not only safe but also engaging and accessible for children of all ages and abilities.

In line with stringent health and safety standards, all equipment in Council-maintained play areas undergoes regular inspections by the outdoor works team. These checks ensure that the equipment is safe for use, complies with relevant safety guidelines and is free from damage caused by vandalism or natural wear and tear.

Every aspect of the play areas, from the equipment to the surrounding infrastructure, is closely monitored.

Each inspection includes a thorough review of:

+ Play equipment (supports, moving/static parts, safety features, etc)

+ Accessibility features (such as ramps or paths)

+ General site conditions (footpaths, fencing, benches, signage, etc)

+ Safety surfacing and other critical components

Repairs are swiftly undertaken when needed, either by the in-house team or trusted contractors, ensuring that any issues are addressed without delay.

The Town Council’s commitment to providing high-quality play facilities is further demonstrated through recent upgrades across several of Hailsham's playgrounds.

Following the success of the 2022 refurbishment of the Western Road play area, the Council has continued to invest in improving local play spaces, ensuring they remain both safe and exciting for all users.

Among the notable upgrades:

Maurice Thornton Playing Field: A brand new 30-metre aerial zipwire, the replacement of a broken inclusive roundabout and a complete resurfacing of the wet-pour area.

Battle Road Play Area: The installation of a new multi-play unit, teen swings, a mother-and-toddler swing, and a cradle swing. The site also received an inclusive Whirly Bird roundabout and new sensory panels, and a picnic table.

Stroma Gardens Play Area: New play equipment was added, alongside an inclusive picnic bench and activity boards at the Battle Road playground.

These upgrades were all funded through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions, ensuring the sustainability and growth of these vital community spaces.

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager, said: "The continuous improvement of our children's play areas is part of our broader commitment to enhancing Hailsham's parks and public spaces. These play areas are more than just places for children to have fun - they are essential for social interaction, outdoor play and physical well-being."

"We take great pride in maintaining our play areas to the highest standards, balancing stimulating play opportunities with stringent safety measures. Regular inspections, repairs and the ongoing upgrades ensure that our play spaces are not only well maintained but provide a welcoming, secure environment for local children."

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee, added: "Inclusive play spaces are crucial in fostering a sense of community and physical activity for children of all abilities. We hope that these improvements will encourage more children to get active, engage with their peers and create lasting memories in these thoughtfully designed, accessible play areas."

The Town Council encourages residents to report any damage or vandalism to the play equipment by calling 01323 841702 (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm) or emailing [email protected].