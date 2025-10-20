Hailsham Town Council highlights playground upgrades and safety measures following latest RoSPA qualification

Hailsham Town Council has released updated information on the maintenance, safety and ongoing improvements being carried out at children's play areas across the town — with an enhanced focus on safety following the recent RoSPA qualification of its Maintenance Operative, Mark Simms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Council currently manages and maintains play areas at the following sites:

+ Battle Road (BN27 1UA)

+ Stroma Gardens (BN27 3AZ)

Quinnel Drive play area, Hailsham

+ Quinnell Drive (BN27 1QN)

+ South Road (BN27 3DG)

+ Maurice Thornton Playing Field (BN27 2JZ)

All play equipment on Council-maintained sites meets stringent health and safety standards. Regular inspections are conducted by Mark Simms, who recently achieved his Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Operational Inspector qualification. This professional certification strengthens the Town Council's capacity to carry out comprehensive safety checks in line with nationally recognised best practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These regular inspections ensure all equipment remains safe for public use and compliant with current standards, while identifying and addressing any issues caused by vandalism or natural wear and tear.

Every inspection is carefully documented and includes assessments of access routes, pathways, signage, fencing, gates, benches, litter bins and play surfacing. Each item of equipment is examined in detail for its supports, moving and static parts, seating, safety features, accessibility and impact-absorbing surfaces.

Any problems identified during inspections are promptly dealt with - either by the Council's in-house team or reputable contractors - with urgent repairs prioritised to maintain the highest possible safety standards for local families.

The Town Council's focus on safety and quality comes alongside a series of major playground refurbishments across Hailsham in recent years. Following the successful full refurbishment of the Western Road play area in 2022, the Council has continued to bring other playgrounds up to modern standards, delivering engaging upgrades and inclusive designs for children of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent improvements at the Maurice Thornton Playing Field included the installation of a 30-metre aerial zipwire, the replacement of a damaged inclusive roundabout and a complete wet-pour surfacing overlay.

At the Battle Road play area, new features include a multi-play unit, teen swings, mother-and-toddler swing and cradle swing, alongside a new inclusive roundabout replacing the original Whirly Bird. The site has also benefited from a renewed wet-pour surface, sensory panels and a picnic table.

Further work has taken place at Stroma Gardens, where new equipment was installed, and at Battle Road, which gained an inclusive picnic bench and four activity boards.

All of these improvements were funded through the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The revamp of many of the Town Council-maintained play areas is part of our continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces," said Operations and Facilities Manager, Tony Lee. "Children's play areas play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing children with an area to relax, meet friends and play."

"The Town Council's play areas strike a balance between providing stimulating play and meeting current safety requirements, which is why we pride ourselves in maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and undertaking regular inspections, repairs and replacements where necessary, as well as upgrades such as those recently completed or near to completion."

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee commented: "Our newly upgraded play areas provide a secure, engaging and inclusive environment for children and, featuring innovative play equipment coupled with accessible design elements, our first-rate playgrounds promote a sense of community, physical activity and social interaction among our younger residents."

"It's crucial that there are inclusive play spaces readily available for children of all abilities to enjoy and it is hoped that the latest refurbishments and upgrades will encourage greater physical activity and provide countless hours of fun for them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, congratulations to Mark Simms for obtaining his RoSPA Operational Inspector qualification - a great achievement!"

For further information about Town Council-maintained play areas or to report any damage or vandalism, please call 01323 841702 (Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm) or email [email protected].