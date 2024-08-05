Hailsham Town Council installs more external public noticeboards

Hailsham residents and visitors to the town can now benefit from the installation of additional public noticeboards across the town.

The new noticeboards will complement existing advertising provision and further disseminate information on the Council's services, facilities and events to residents, as well as helping members of the community who may not have access social media or be electronically connected.

The noticeboards will also be used to display other news on Town Council business and councillor contact information, as well as details of any public consultations taking place in the town.

Hailsham Town Council also maintains noticeboards in Vicarage Field (adjacent to the war memorial) and at the Town Council Offices.

Town Clerk John Harrison said: "With a significant number of local residents using the internet and social media platforms on a daily basis, much information is shared electronically. However, the last thing we want is for residents who do not use smart phones, tablets or computers to miss out on community information or details on the Town Council's facilities available.

"Whilst we already maintain noticeboards in the town, we realised that we needed to install more to ensure that as many people as possible are kept up-to-date on local information, including town events, ward councillor contact details, public engagement opportunities and more."

The installation of public noticeboards follows the recent erection of numerous external information signs on Town Council-maintained land, including the Western Road Recreation Ground, Maurice Thornton Playing Fields, Hailsham Cemetery, Common Pond, Orchard Park, allotment sites, children's play areas and Hailsham Country Park.

The Town Council currently offers a free advertising service for Hailsham-based community groups, voluntary associations, sports clubs and charities on its website and public noticeboard in Vicarage Field and at the Town Council office reception area.

If your community group, association or charity offers a service that is of benefit to local residents, you can list details within the Town Council’s promotional network free of charge. The Council will be happy to also organise links from its website to your website.

Mr Harrison added: "There is always a need for local charities and voluntary organisations to look at ways to raise vital money or promote their fundraising activities, both of which may lead to increased membership and community involvement in their various projects. I would encourage all organisations to take advantage of this free advertising service.”

For more information contact Terry Hall on 01323 841702 or by email: [email protected]