Hailsham Town Council sets its precept for the next financial year

Hailsham Town Council has agreed its budget and precept for 2025-2026.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Council adopted the recommendation put forward by the Finance & Governance Committee for the next financial year (April 2025 to March 2026) and agreed a budget of £1,804,154, with a precept amount of £1,644,120 being requisitioned from Wealden District Council.

This means that council tax for a Band D property in Hailsham will be £4.06 per week, representing just an 11.8p per week increase on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In making the recommendations for the budget, the Town Council aims to provide continuing security for essential services for residents and visitors alike with value for money improvements where possible.

Temporary Town Council Offices at the Station Youth Centre, Western Road

"The Town Council has agreed a minimal increase in its share of the council tax for the next financial year," said Cllr Gavin Blake-Coggins, Chair of the Finance & Governance Committee. "An 11.8p per week increase I think represents value for money when you consider all the things that we do, as well as increased running, administrative, contract and other costs."

"The Town Council continues to deliver value for money, and I think the budget proposal for the next year will enable us to continue to do that and go some way towards making a significant difference for the residents of Hailsham."

Some key changes which have once again affected the Town Council and justified an increase in its share of council tax include the Government-mandated increase in employers' National Insurance contributions, further work to manage local development through the review of the Local Plan, as well as outsourced services and contingency funding to ensure the Town Council manages its risks and can respond to unforeseen challenges without draining on reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Blake-Coggins added: "The Finance & Governance Committee was in agreement that the Town Council cannot ignore the very real inflationary pressures, as this in turn causes a false starting point the following financial year, increasing financial difficulties when setting the budget."

“Our focus for the next year will be to continue to ensure all services are run as efficiently as possible, including the running of the high street post office, continued expansion of Hailsham Youth Service, community halls, cemetery, play areas and youth services, as well as funding for urban grass cuts, improvements to public open spaces, Town Council-maintained footpaths and more."

Council taxpayers should be aware that only a small percentage of the council tax demand goes to Hailsham Town Council, around 5% of the overall demand to residents (according to Wealden for 2024/25 - https://www.wealden.gov.uk/council-tax/your-council-tax-2024-to-2025/) which, given the range of services the Town Council provides, represents good value for money to residents. The remaining percentage goes to Wealden District Council, East Sussex County Council, the Police Authority and the Fire Service for the services they provide.

Locally, the Town Council is committed to supporting community-based initiatives and voluntary organisations, and throughout the next 12 months, will continue to work hard and drive forward initiatives to promote the town as a key location to live, work and visit, helping to boost the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you require any further information on the Town Council budget for 2025-2026, please contact Becky White (Responsible Finance Officer) on 01323 841702 or by email: [email protected].