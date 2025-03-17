Hailsham Town Council takes on responsibility for additional bus shelters

Following Hailsham Town Council's decision last year to take on responsibility for additional bus shelters in the town, the Assets Management Committee has agreed to adopt two additional bus shelters located in Battle Road (close to the junction in Harmers Hay Road), as requested by East Sussex County Council.

Both shelters are due to be refurbished soon, work which will include a thorough clean (including the roof) and the replacement of panels on the southwest-bound shelter and upper panels on the northeast-bound shelter.

The Town Council installed a brand-new shelter in South Road last year - complete with bench seating, toughened glass, solar panels and a 'living roof' to help promote biodiversity. In response to the objectives of the county council's Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), agreed to take over the maintenance and cleaning of some existing bus shelters in Hailsham - in particular, those which have already undergone or are scheduled for major improvement work or replacement.

East Sussex County Council will be installing further shelters over time and enhancements to existing bus shelters will include the installation of new bench seating and the installation of additional living roofs (or 'eco-roofs').

Bus shelter in South Road, Hailsham

Toughened glass side panels will be included where possible to protect people from inclement weather, with stainless steel or aluminium frames and solar panels attached to all."Over a number of years, different types of bus shelters have been installed, perhaps which do not necessarily reflect local users' needs," said Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "The programme of upgrades and renewals being carried out by the county council as a result of national funding received and stemming from their Bus Service Improvement Plan, will be taking into account the needs of the local community. The new, more environmentally friendly styles of bus shelter will reflect these needs."

Committee Vice-Chair, Cllr Mary Laxton commented: "I am delighted that the Town Council is set to take on responsibility for the maintenance of two additional bus shelters in Battle Road. The structures, once repaired and refurbished, will be of high-quality and provide much-needed weather protection for our residents and commuters."

"The Town Council's bus shelter initiative is already greatly improving the street scene throughout the town."

Regarding the use of a living roof on top of the bus shelter installed in South Road last year, Cllr Laxton added: "We're eager to be more green here in Hailsham and this project is a small but important step towards our ambitions to create more space for wildlife, including bees and other insects."

The Town Council is responsible for the maintenance of several bus shelters in Hailsham which are installed at the following locations:

South Road (opposite Diplocks Way)

South Road (Cacklebury)

Amberstone (opposite waste depot)

Ersham Road (opposite The Avenue)

Ersham Road (between The Avenue and Coach Barn Lane)

Battle Road (adjacent to Amberstone View)

Hawks Road (adjacent to Harebeating Drive)

Hawkswood Road (outside parade of shops)

Anglesey Avenue (opposite Goodwin Close)

Anglesey Avenue (adjacent to Farne Close)

Whilst bus shelters are monitored on a regular basis, the Town Council appreciates any reports of graffiti and/or vandalism to ensure that repairs can be made as soon as possible.

To report a problem with one of the Town Council's bus shelters, please call 01323 841702 or email us: [email protected]