Hailsham Town Council to fund skate park repair and extension work

As part of its obligation to ensure that leisure facilities for young people in Hailsham are maintained to optimum standard, the Town Council has agreed to carry out repairs and improvements to the Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park later this year.

The skate park, location on the Maurice Thornton Playing Fields in the east of the town, will benefit from improvement works soon including extensions to parts of the facility and repairs/resealing to concrete surfaces.

The repair work and site enhancements will be funded through the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) receipts, amounting to £31,000.

The Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park, which was opened to the public in 2012 and named after a local resident who dedicated much of his life to supporting the children and young people of the town, features both street and transition skate elements.

The proposal to construct a new skate park in Hailsham was only part of a wider package of improvements to recreational facilities in the town, and further improvements continue to be made today as part of the Town Council's assets improvement plan, including its aspirations to enhance leisure facilities on the town and promote an active lifestyle for residents.

"The idea of having a skate park on the Town Farm estate was an excellent one and took a lot of work from Town Farm residents, the Town Council and other project partners to get the idea off the ground and achieve what we have today," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook.

"Since its opening, the much-needed skate park has been well used and continues to benefit younger people in Hailsham year on year. Furthermore, the Maurice Thornton Playing Field is the ideal location for the facility."

"Having visited the skate park again recently, I can already see how well used it is, and how grateful the young people of our town are to have this facility of such a high quality."

"It goes without saying that The Town Council is proud to maintain the skate park to an optimum standard and we will continue to deliver on our commitment to provide young people with high quality play facilities in the future."

Operations Facilities Manager, Tony Lee commented: "It's amazing to see so many people continuing to use the skate park, an important facility which stands as a real community hub for our town's younger and adventurous residents."

"Skate park maintenance and upgrades, such as the one being carried out by Town Council contractors soon, are essential for preserving the longevity, safety, and enjoyment of these popular spaces. Proactively addressing safety concerns through routine maintenance ensures a safe environment for skaters of all levels."