Hailsham Town Council to submit updated Neighbourhood Plan

Hailsham Town Council is delighted to announce that it will be submitting the recently updated Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan and Design Code to Wealden District Council, a crucial step in shaping the future of development and land use in the town.

Following months of community engagement, expert input and careful revision, the updated Neighbourhood Plan builds on the foundations of the original Plan, first adopted in 2021. It reflects significant changes in local priorities, national planning policy and the development landscape.

It also sets out a clear, community-led vision for how Hailsham should grow and evolve over the next decade and beyond, addressing key issues such as housing, transport, green infrastructure, heritage, climate change, and local services.

The accompanying Design Code is a new addition to the planning toolkit. Developed in line with government guidance and best practices in urban design, the Code sets out clear, enforceable principles to ensure that all new developments in Hailsham reflect the town's character, contribute to local identity and promote sustainability and accessibility. It covers aspects such as building styles, layout, materials, landscaping, and public spaces.

Aerial view of Hailsham town centre

Community Involvement at the Heart of the Plan

The development of the revised Neighbourhood Plan and Design Code has involved extensive engagement with the local community, including public surveys, workshops, drop-in events, and consultations with businesses, landowners, and statutory bodies.

The feedback received has been instrumental in shaping the policies and design principles contained within the documents.

Residents' feedback identified the following priorities, which are central to the Plan:

A greater focus on sustainable transport, walking and cycling infrastructure

Protection of green spaces and promotion of biodiversity

Design-led, locally distinctive development

Supporting local shops, services and employment

Better integration of new housing with existing communities

"We are proud to be submitting our updated Neighbourhood Plan and, for the first time, a comprehensive Design Code that gives us stronger influence over how Hailsham grows," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee.

"These documents are the result of extensive community consultation and reflect the values, concerns and aspirations of our residents. They will help ensure that future development is not only appropriate and sustainable, but also enhances the distinctiveness and vitality of our town."

The updated Plan and Design Code will now be formally submitted to Wealden District Council, who will undertake a statutory six-week public consultation (Regulation 16) before arranging for independent examination by a qualified planning inspector. Subject to a successful examination and community referendum, the Plan will carry full legal weight in determining planning applications within the Hailsham parish area.

Cllr Laxton added: "Neighbourhood planning gives local communities a real voice in the planning system. This updated Plan strengthens Hailsham’s ability to influence development in a way that meets local needs while protecting our heritage and environment. It represents a major milestone in local democratic planning."

Next Steps

Once Wealden District Council has completed its consultation and examination process, the final version of the Neighbourhood Plan may be put to a local referendum. If supported by a majority of voters, it will become part of the statutory development plan for the area and be used to determine planning decisions alongside the Wealden Local Plan.

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to stay engaged in the process and participate in the upcoming consultation period.