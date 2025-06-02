Hailsham town councillors agree to installation of beacon at recreation ground

Subject to location plans and quotations, the Town Council has agreed to place a hard-standing, ground-level surface on the Western Road Recreation Ground for use by the Hailsham Bonfire Society at its annual bonfire and fireworks display event.

Additionally, Council has given the green light for the proposal to place a beacon structure on the site, with members being very much in favour of placing a basket there to be used by the bonfire society and for other major community events.

The beacon, which will consist of a pole with a brazier at the top, will be an important new symbol of unity for the local community, as well as a focus for residents to come together on special occasions.

Hailsham Cricket Club and Hailsham United Football Club, which are both based at the Western Road Recreation Ground, will be consulted on the plans and exact location of the permanent surface.

Aerial view of the Western Road Recreation Ground, Hailsham

Both the ground surface and the beacon structure will be paid for from the Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds.

“The annual bonfire and firework celebrations in Hailsham are always well received, extremely popular and, with no entry fee, offer a traditional bonfire night experience," said Town Mayor, Cllr Chris Bryant. "Agreeing to offer funding for a permanent ground surface and beacon structure is our way of saying thank you to the Hailsham Bonfire Society for putting together an exciting schedule of activities each year."

"Although the bonfire, procession and firework display take place on only one day of the year, the Town Council is delighted to support the Society by way of grants and other support over the years."

"Volunteers work all year round to plan a fantastic night for the community, as well as supporting some incredible charities through their numerous collections."

"We are incredibly lucky in our part of the country to have bonfire societies passionate about cultural tradition!"