Hailsham Town Councillors to attend Armed Forces Day Service

Hailsham town councillors will join residents, veterans and members of the Royal British Legion in commemorating Armed Forces Day at a special civic service to be held at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday 29th June, from 10.45am. The public is warmly encouraged to attend and show their support for the Armed Forces community.

The event, which will include prayers, the laying of wreaths and a moment of reflection, aims to honour the bravery and commitment of those who serve or have served in the British Armed Forces – including currently serving troops, service families, veterans and cadets.

Armed Forces Day is a national occasion that takes place annually in late June, providing a chance for people across the UK to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community. This year's Armed Forces Day is officially marked on Saturday 28th June with celebrations and commemorations taking place throughout the week leading up to it, known as Armed Forces Week.

Armed Forces Week begins on Monday 23rd June and includes a variety of activities nationwide, including flag-raising ceremonies, educational events, and community gatherings, all aimed at recognising the vital work of our Armed Forces at home and overseas.

Hailsham's contribution to these national commemorations will take place with the town's service on Sunday 29th June from 10.45am, providing a moment for collective gratitude and reflection.

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Chris Bryant said "Armed Forces Day is a significant opportunity to come together as a community and thank those who serve our country with courage and dedication. The service at the Hailsham War Memorial not only honours the bravery of serving personnel but also pays tribute to the sacrifices made by veterans and their families over the years."

"We owe a great debt to our Armed Forces - past and present - and this service allows us to recognise their tireless commitment and the vital role they continue to play both at home and abroad. I encourage residents of all ages to attend to show their appreciation and to stand in solidarity with those who put service before self."

For more information on the Armed Forces Week visit armedforcesday.org.uk.