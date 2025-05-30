Hailsham Town Council's committees agreed for the next year

Following on from proposals made at the Annual Meeting of Hailsham Town Council held on Wednesday 28th May, the Council's Committee structure for the next year has been put in place.

The following Standing Committees have been appointed for the 2025/26 municipal year:

Responsibilities include: Cemetery and Cemetery Buildings; Burial Records; James West Community Centre; Station Youth Centre; Public Toilet Facility (Vicarage Field); Fleur de Lys Meeting Room; Union Corner Hall; Maurice Thornton Pavilion; Street Lighting; Play Areas (Western Road/Battle Road/Stroma Gardens/Maurice Thornton Playing Field/Quinnell Drive); Public Open Spaces; Hailsham Country Park; Common Pond; Orchard Park and Grovelands Barn; Maurice Thornton Playing Field; Outdoor Gym Equipment; Western Road Recreation Ground; Allotments (Battle Road/Station Road/Harold Avenue); Dual-Purpose Waste Bins

Town Council Offices, Market Street, Hailsham

Responsibilities include: Precept (recommending the Town Council's budget); Insurance; Policy & Policy Reviews; Contracted Services; Leases; Banking & Investment; Grants; Joint Funded Projects; Subsidies; Section 137 Payments

Responsibilities include: Business, Retail and Town Centre Development; Town Revitalisation, Hailsham Youth Service; Hailsham Street Market; Christmas Market and Christmas Lights Switch-on Events; Community Events

Delegated powers include: Commenting on Planning Applications; Enforcement Notices; Notices of Appeal (against planning decisions); Justices Licences; Tree Preservation Orders; Conservation Areas & Listed Buildings; Local Development Proposals; any other planning related matters; Street Closures; Street Naming; Footpath Diversions

Considering and dealing with all matters addressing the effective and commercial running of the Hailsham Town Council Post office and Banking Hub services; fulfilment of the CIC's contracts with Post Office Ltd and Cash Access UK Ltd

Review and submission of the Hailsham Neighbourhood (Development) Plan and associated documents; public consultation events

Staffing matters; contracts of employment; salaries and pay scales; disciplinary matters; policies for staff; execution of new employment contracts and changes to existing contracts; health and safety at work; recruitment

The committee consists of the Chairs and Vice Chairs of all the other committees and is appointed to make recommendations to the Council in drawing up a business plan of priorities for the Town Council, working in partnership with other organisations, members of the Town Council or other Town Council committees or sub-committees to achieve these objectives. The committee reviews the Town Council's progress towards its planned objectives.

DETAILS OF FUTURE MEETINGS

A full schedule of Committee meetings, in addition to bi-monthly meetings of Full Council, is available to view on the Town Council website.

A copy of the agenda for these meetings is displayed on the notice boards outside the Town Council offices in Market Street, as well as on the Town Council's website.

MESSAGE FROM THE TOWN CLERK, JOHN HARRISON

"Local government needs local people. The Town Council is determined to make Hailsham a great place to live, work and learn and residents can get involved by attending, observing, making an enquiry or raising an issue relating to Town Council services at our regular meetings."

"Council meetings are a great way to learn first-hand how local decisions are made and the Town Council is committed to community engagement. So, if there is an issue you think is important or where you believe the Town Council can make improvements you may want to bring it to the attention of members, please do consider observing some of our meetings."