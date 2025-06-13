Hailsham Town Council's end of year accounts available to view

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce that the Annual Accounts for the financial year ending 31st March 2025 will be available for public inspection from Monday 16th June 2025.

Residents are invited to view the documents at the Hailsham Town Council Offices in Market Street, Hailsham during regular office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm).

The inspection period will run until Friday 25th July 2025, in accordance with the statutory rights provided by the Local Audit and Accountability Act 2014 and the Accounts and Audit Regulations 2015.

The Annual Accounts report the Town Council's financial position at the end of the financial year and include a comprehensive record of all income and expenditure during the 12-month period. This documentation gives the community insight into how public money is managed, including how funds are allocated for local services, community projects and operational costs.

Any person interested will have the opportunity to inspect and make copies of the documents, including the unaudited Annual Return and all books, deeds, contracts, bills, vouchers and receipts.

Commitment to transparency and accountability

The Town Council is committed to upholding the principles of openness and financial accountability in local government. Publishing the Annual Accounts and inviting residents to review them is a key part of that commitment.

"This is an important opportunity for members of the public to see, in detail, how their local council is managing its finances," said Becky White, Responsible Finance Officer at Hailsham Town Council. "We welcome any resident who wishes to view the accounts or ask questions about our financial management over the past year."

She added: "Ensuring transparency is not only a legal requirement but a moral obligation to our community, we strive to maintain a clear and responsible approach to our budgeting and expenditure planning."

"The internal and external audit processes allow the Council to monitor its approach to governance and we are proud to demonstrate accountability in this area and plans for improvement where necessary."

What the accounts show

The Annual Accounts include:

A summary of income received through precepts, grants and other sources

A breakdown of expenditure across council services and projects

Year-end balances and reserves

Budget comparisons

Payments over £500

Statements of assurance and internal control

These documents are also reviewed by an independent auditor, ensuring compliance with accounting standards and legal responsibilities.

Further details

Additional financial information and updates are also available to view on the Town Council's website: www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk.