Hailsham's mayor and deputy mayor praise work of town council's outdoor works team

Hailsham Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant and Deputy Mayor Cllr Colin Mitchell have joined together to commend the ongoing work of the Town Council’s Outdoor Works Team - whose commitment and hard work ensure the town's parks, open spaces and community facilities remain safe, clean and welcoming throughout the year.

The Backbone of Hailsham's Green Spaces

The Outdoor Works Team is responsible for maintaining the town's recreation grounds, play areas, public parks, cemetery, green spaces, community halls and other buildings maintained by the Town Council. Their daily tasks range from grass cutting and building repairs to routine safety inspections and event support.

The team comprises a Works Manager who assists the Operations and Facilities Manager in terms of supervising works and operations, three maintenance operatives responsible for grounds and buildings upkeep, a Cemetery Superintendent overseeing buildings and grounds maintenance on-site, an Environment Warden dedicated to litter picking and a Pond Warden who monitors the health and condition of the Common Pond. Together, they bring expertise and dedication to maintaining Hailsham's buildings and outdoor spaces.

Cllrs Colin Mitchell and Chris Bryant

Mayor Chris Bryant said: "Our Outdoor Works Team are the backbone of maintenance operations. Their dedication, often working behind the scenes and regardless of the weather, means that our community has access to well-maintained, safe and enjoyable community facilities and outdoor areas."

"They keep our parks clean, our play equipment safe and our open spaces vibrant, which directly contributes to the quality of life for residents of all ages."

Deputy Mayor Colin Mitchell added: "Whether it's early mornings mowing grass, fixing equipment or preparing spaces for markets and community events, the team's commitment never wavers. They respond swiftly to challenges like damage or vandalism to keep our facilities accessible and safe. We're incredibly proud and grateful for their tireless service to Hailsham."

Recent Achievements and Ongoing Commitment

Fencing repairs and replacements at Hailsham Country Park

Recent projects supported by the Outdoor Works Team include:

+ Assisting with drainage and upgrades at Western Road Recreation Ground.

+ Installing new play equipment and vehicle security gates at Maurice Thornton Playing Field.

+ Carrying out upgrades and improvements to public facilities including Hailsham Cemetery and the James West Community Centre.

Public toilet refurbishment at Hailsham Cemetery

+ Maintaining five play areas, two outdoor gyms and public green spaces across the town.

+ Supporting community events such as remembrance ceremonies, street markets and Christmas town events.

+ Carrying out routine maintenance and emergency repairs to ensure safety and accessibility.

+ Recent redecoration of the Town Council offices in Market Street.

Refurbishment of Gardens of Remembrance at Hailsham Cemetery

Operations and Facilities Manager Tony Lee commented: "The Outdoor Works Team embodies dedication and commitment - and their consistent efforts ensure that the Town Council's facilities and green spaces are maintained to the highest standards. I am proud of their ability to respond effectively to the diverse challenges they face, from routine maintenance to urgent repairs, and their role is vital in supporting the Council's ongoing investment in Hailsham's public amenities."