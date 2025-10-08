Half the cost of providing community wardens to be continued by Chichester District Council

Chichester District Council will continue to pay half of the cost of providing seven Community Wardens for the district.

The service was set up in 2005 and wardens are based and operate in the wards of Chichester City, Chichester East, West & South, Selsey North & South, Tangmere & Oving plus Bracklesham and The Witterings.

The council last resolved to pay half of the cost in September 2022. During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (October 7) it was agreed to carry on doing so, at a cost of £147,000 per year.

The other half is paid by partners such as the various parish councils.

Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

Tracie Bangert, cabinet member for communities & well-being, said: “This is an incredibly important service for those communities in which they operate, and we would want to continue it for many years to come.”

Harsha Desai (Lib Dem, Petworth) said she was concerned that the service didn’t cover the north of the district. Speaking about anti-social behaviour, she asked if it would be possible to fund a warden for the area.

Officers advised that there had been a one-year trial run with a warden but it was not continued and there were no plans to increase the numbers.

If an area did want to bring in a warden, they would have to pay 100% of the cost – around £42,000 per year.

Pam Bushby, divisional manager for communities & customer services, reminded councillors that Community Wardens were not there to deal with crime, though they did feed intelligence to the police.

She added: “It is about low-level anti-social behaviour, community development and engagement.”