A Hastings Old Town business has had its alcohol licence revoked after councillors heard allegations it had “repeatedly breached” the conditions of its premises licence.

On Monday (March 17), a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel decided to revoke a premises licence associated with Bella Bar in George Street.

The panel had heard how the business is required to operate primarily as a cafe/restaurant, rather than as a “vertical drinking establishment”.

The business has conditions on its licence which require table service for any alcohol sales and for food to be available at all times. It also has a condition preventing customers from taking alcohol outside after 10pm.

Council licensing officers told the panel the business had been operating outside of these conditions and had effectively been turned from a restaurant into a bar.

During the hearing, licence holder Ali Altmis accepted that the business had breached its conditions, but argued it had been a relatively recent problem arising from an extension to its trading hours last year.

In a statement, which was read on his behalf by licensing agent Simon Gordon, Mr Altmis said: “I accept that I have breached the conditions of my licence at 44 to 45 George Street since a variation to extend the hours was made in February 2024. These breaches have only been since the variation in February 2024 and not since taking over the business December 2022.”

The statement added: “In mitigation, I fully accept that the challenge of managing later hours within the late night economy since the February 2024 variation has proven to be difficult and I should have addressed the previous complaints and warnings.”

Mr Gordon — who pointed to Mr Altmis’s good record in running other premises, including the nearby restaurant Ali Ali — asked the panel to consider alternative sanctions which fell short of revoking the business’s licence.

During the hearing, the panel was shown CCTV footage from the outside of Bella Wine Bar. This footage appeared to show people taking drinks outside of the premises after 10pm. Mr Altmis was present in the footage

The panel also saw footage provided by neighbours from other dates. This appeared to show people taking drinks from the premises.

The footage provided by neighbours also showed a fight involving a large group of people, which occurred outside of the premises on September 14th. In her review application, senior licensing officer Kirstie Rolfe said this fight had been started by people not associated with Bella Wine Bar, but customers were seen to run out of the premises and join in.

Mr Altmis — who is the Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) and premises licence holder for Bella Wine Bar — faced questions from the panel about this incident, with Cllr Mike Edwards (Con) asking why he had not intervened.

Mr Altmis said he had intervened, preventing one of those involved from entering his premises and also allowing others to take shelter within.

Representing Sussex Police, PC Daren Spalding offered further defence to Mr Altmis. He said: “I actually have sympathy for you on that one. I don’t know what you could have done. Once it had started, even a lone police officer would have struggled in those circumstances.”

But he added: “What really disappoints me most is the really low-key footage, where we have the footage of you and just three or four others — I think on one occasion maybe ten at most — with no public disorder issues at all, well past 10 o’clock at night, where you are there chatting to them, being a good host, but wantonly breaching your licence by having them drink outside after 10 o’clock.

“I can only surmise that it is one or two things that are happening there. Either you are not aware of the conditions of your licence … which as DPS and premises licence holder is unacceptable, or you have got a total disregard for your licence conditions.”

Stewart Bryant, the council’s lead practitioner for licensing, said to Mr Altmis: “You, as the DPS, are in charge of what happens. You have turned it from a restaurant into a bar. That is obvious to everyone in this room. You have clear conditions, which you have failed repeatedly to maintain, because I don’t believe you think you need to and that is pretty obvious I think as well. I think you need to understand how serious this is.”

The panel’s full decision is expected to be issued in writing within the next five working days.

It is open to appeal through the magistrate’s court for up to 21 days after the written decision is published.