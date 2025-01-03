Hastings Borough Council Cabinet changes announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Borough Council’s Cabinet has been restructured following Cllr Adele Bates stepping down due to work commitments.

Leader of the council, Cllr Julia Hilton, has brought Cllr Natalie Gaimster into Cabinet, with her portfolio covering equalities, anti-poverty work, aging well, community engagement, HR, and training.

Cllr Mark Etherington will now cover climate adaptation and mitigation, which were previously held by Cllr Bates, adding to his existing responsibilities of planning, infrastructure, and active travel.

Culture and tourism will be covered by Cllr Hilton’s portfolio of regeneration and community wealth building, reflecting the importance of these sectors to our local economy.

These changes will be announced at the next Cabinet meeting which begins at 6pm on Monday 6 January at Muriel Matters House. Those who cannot attend in person can watch the meeting online at https://www.hastings.gov.uk/my-council/cm/?v=4272124.

The remaining portfolios will remain the same. The new Cabinet line-up and lead member responsibilities are:

Cllr Julia Hilton – leader of the council, regeneration, culture, tourism, and community wealth building;

Cllr Glenn Haffenden – deputy leader of the council, housing, community wellbeing, sport and leisure;

Cllr Darren Mackenzie - finance, assets, risk, and ICT;

Cllr Natalie Gaimster - equalities, anti-poverty work, aging well, community engagement, HR and training;

Cllr Joanne Walker - environment and neighbourhood wellbeing;

Cllr Tony Collins – Chair of the Charity Committee.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “I’d like to thank Cllr Adele Bates for her hard work in cabinet since May, her skills will be missed but I know she is keen to continue to support Cllr Gaimster in her new role.”

Cllr Natalie Gaimster, new lead councillor for equalities, anti-poverty work, aging well, community engagement, HR, and training, said: “I am delighted to be joining the council’s Cabinet. My portfolio covers some incredibly important areas that ensure all residents in Hastings are fairly represented and included in everything the council does.”