Hastings Borough Council Corporate Plan 2025-2030 is now live

The new Hastings Borough Council Corporate Plan for 2025-2030 is now live.

The plan was agreed by Full Council alongside the budget in February and sets out the council’s vision and aim for Hastings in the next five years.

The vision is: “Our vision is a Hastings where residents are proud of their town and feel safe, valued and heard. Where housing is available, affordable, energy-efficient and secure. Where everyone can live healthy, fulfilling lives, no matter who they are or where they’ve come from, and where people can access the right skills and education they need to get well-paid jobs.”

There are five priorities in the plan. These all have actions underneath to set out how they will be achieved:

Hastings Borough Council's Corporate Plan 2025-30

1. has a financially stable council that delivers high quality, responsive services in cooperation with local people;

2. is tackling homelessness and ensuring good-quality housing;

3. is tackling poverty and inequality;

4. takes action to tackle the climate and nature crisis; and

5. encourages and supports pride of place in our town.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “Our new Corporate Plan sets out our commitment to achieving our vision for Hastings, but a key part of that is getting to a stable financial position so we can invest in the areas that need money spending on them. Many people have asked why we have put together a new Corporate Plan with Devolution and Local Government Reorganisation coming.

“It is essential that our priorities for the town, set out in our new Corporate Plan, drive the process of devolution and local government reorganisation to ensure we get the best deal for Hastings. This means regeneration that addresses the long-standing inequalities in our town as well as building on the huge wealth of cultural, heritage and creative assets to deliver renewal and ensure Hastings’ place as a top tourist destination.

“We are grateful to everyone who fed back on the plan while we were drafting it, I hope the final version captures what is important to the town.”

You can view the plan online at https://www.hastings.gov.uk/my-council/corp-plan-25-30/