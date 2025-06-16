Hastings Borough Council introduces new promenade restrictions for public safety
The new restrictions have been introduced due to an increase in unauthorised vehicles using the promenade and aim to help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe while also protecting the promenade’s structure.
The order includes the introduction of designated parking spaces for bicycles, encouraging more people to cycle across town.
Cllr Jo Walker, lead for Environment and Neighbourhood Wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “We welcome the introduction of this order and hope it reassures people that they can enjoy the promenade safely, without lots of vehicles moving around or blocking their path.
“The increasing number of unauthorised vehicles driving and parking on the promenade not only puts residents and visitors at risk, but also damages the structure of the prom, which was not designed to support this weight.”
The Parking Place Order is now enforceable. Anyone parking an unauthorised vehicle on Hastings’ promenade will face a £50 fine.
For more information, including the Parking Place Order plan, please visit the council’s website